Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Increases Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$23.00

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CSFB set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$19.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$22.65.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) stock opened at C$22.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.47. Imperial Oil Limited has a twelve month low of C$10.27 and a twelve month high of C$35.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion and a PE ratio of -37.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -146.67%.

About Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO)

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

