Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target to $29.00

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) had its price objective increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SMPL. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Simply Good Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.73.

Shares of The Simply Good Foods stock opened at $23.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.70 and a beta of 0.78. The Simply Good Foods has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $28.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.16.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $222.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.93 million. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Simply Good Foods news, Director Robert G. Montgomery purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $37,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,458.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in The Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

