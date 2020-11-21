City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City (NASDAQ:CHCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $76.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “City Holding Company is a multi-bank holding company that provides diversified financial products and services to consumers and local businesses. “

Get City alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of City from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of City from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of City in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of City from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.38.

Shares of CHCO opened at $67.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.13. City has a 12-month low of $53.06 and a 12-month high of $83.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.67.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.36. City had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $54.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.05 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that City will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.76%.

In related news, EVP Craig G. Stilwell sold 2,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total value of $176,623.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,679.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in City in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Grace Capital purchased a new position in City in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in City by 14.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in City by 135.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in City in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on City (CHCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.