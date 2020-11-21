ClariVest Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 80,000.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 80 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $745.00 to $737.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $626.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $770.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $628.52.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.54, for a total transaction of $54,854.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,987,758.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,977,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,667 shares of company stock worth $77,779,683 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $518.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $574.17 and its 200 day moving average is $592.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $328.13 and a 1 year high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

