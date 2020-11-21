ClariVest Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) by 5.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Harvard Bioscience were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 518.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 7,330 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 21,724.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 12,383 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 68.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:HBIO opened at $3.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average of $3.21. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $4.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.94 million, a P/E ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 1.70.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 7.74% and a positive return on equity of 4.72%.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc provides scientific instruments, systems, software, and services used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as traditional syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, and Hugo Sachs brands; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, sample preparation plates and columns, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments under the Biochrom, BioDrop, Hoefer, Scie-plas, QuikPrep, and BTX brands.

