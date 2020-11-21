ClariVest Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in DexCom by 97.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 13.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,041 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 25.7% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 78,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,662,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

In other DexCom news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 289 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.30, for a total value of $115,108.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,226 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.30, for a total value of $886,615.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,396 shares of company stock worth $23,737,332 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on DexCom from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on DexCom from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on DexCom from $450.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub cut DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on DexCom from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.47.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $315.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.07 and a 52-week high of $456.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $369.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $397.11. The firm has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.96.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

