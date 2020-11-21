ClariVest Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Fulgent Genetics worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 545.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 3,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $168,030.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 447,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,293,503.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Bolger sold 4,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $188,860.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,450.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,142 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,199 in the last ninety days. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FLGT. CSFB boosted their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $13.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fulgent Genetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

Shares of FLGT stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 358.36 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.48. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $52.47.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.69. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 5.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

