ClariVest Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its stake in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.28% of GlycoMimetics worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLYC. FMR LLC raised its position in GlycoMimetics by 10.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,896,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,553,000 after purchasing an additional 365,096 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in GlycoMimetics by 75.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 206,674 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in GlycoMimetics by 237.9% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 289,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 203,552 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in GlycoMimetics by 52.8% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 390,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 134,800 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in GlycoMimetics by 57.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 319,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 116,000 shares during the period. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GLYC opened at $3.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $175.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.44. GlycoMimetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $6.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.45.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. On average, research analysts expect that GlycoMimetics, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 932,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $2,564,683.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 1,266,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $3,293,516.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GLYC shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on GlycoMimetics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's drug candidate include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease.

