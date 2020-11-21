ClariVest Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sharps Compliance were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMED. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the second quarter valued at $121,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the second quarter valued at $249,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the second quarter valued at $658,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 171,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Diana P. Diaz sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total value of $71,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,975 shares in the company, valued at $136,789.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David P. Tusa sold 28,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $220,742.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,271.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,851 shares of company stock valued at $783,076. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Sharps Compliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Sharps Compliance from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.31.

Shares of NASDAQ SMED opened at $8.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $139.14 million, a PE ratio of 64.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of -0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.00. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 4.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

