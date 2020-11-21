ClariVest Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WASH. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 542.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

WASH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Washington Trust Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

WASH opened at $39.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $675.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.62. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.86 and a fifty-two week high of $54.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.05%. Research analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

