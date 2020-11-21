ClariVest Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Champions Oncology were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSBR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Champions Oncology by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 17,178 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Champions Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Champions Oncology by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 450,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 14,384 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Champions Oncology by 56.9% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 36,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 13,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Champions Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Champions Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of Champions Oncology stock opened at $13.27 on Friday. Champions Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $13.45. The company has a market cap of $168.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.64 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.11.

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Champions Oncology had a negative return on equity of 31.21% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $9.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 million.

Champions Oncology Company Profile

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

