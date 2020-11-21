ClariVest Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Hawkins worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,643,000 after purchasing an additional 28,317 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hawkins by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 89,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hawkins by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hawkins by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hawkins by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 34,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the period. 59.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hawkins alerts:

HWKN opened at $52.40 on Friday. Hawkins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.82 and a 12-month high of $59.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.44. The company has a market capitalization of $559.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. Hawkins had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.96%.

HWKN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on Hawkins from $52.50 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hawkins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Hawkins Profile

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.