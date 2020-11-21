ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $377,000 Position in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of CarParts.com worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. 35.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CarParts.com news, Director Joshua L. Berman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $258,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,545,031.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alfredo Gomez purchased 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $26,759.60. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 129,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,178.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,660 shares of company stock valued at $78,180 and have sold 150,000 shares valued at $1,931,200. 46.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PRTS stock opened at $13.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $658.52 million, a PE ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. CarParts.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $16.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.66.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 123.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRTS. Craig Hallum raised their price target on CarParts.com from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of CarParts.com in a research report on Friday, August 7th. DA Davidson started coverage on CarParts.com in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of CarParts.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

