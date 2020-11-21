ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $411,000 Stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 62.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 58,400 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VECO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 107.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 61.1% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 212.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Veeco Instruments in the third quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 181.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 12,136 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VECO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

Shares of VECO stock opened at $16.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $795.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.74. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $19.21.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 12.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Veeco Instruments Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

