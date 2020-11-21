ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $444,000 Position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Mitek Systems worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after buying an additional 8,877 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 789,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 447,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 2.1% in the third quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 257,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 33.2% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 240,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MITK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of Mitek Systems stock opened at $11.96 on Friday. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.45 and a beta of 0.33.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $30.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William K. Aulet sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $460,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,103.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 25,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $319,483.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 151,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,496.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,888,272 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

