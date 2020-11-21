ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $566,000 Holdings in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its position in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) by 74.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,825 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vectrus worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Vectrus by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Vectrus by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vectrus by 272.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vectrus by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 127,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,266,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Vectrus in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on VEC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vectrus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shares of Vectrus stock opened at $47.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.07. Vectrus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.90 and a twelve month high of $59.24. The firm has a market cap of $550.21 million, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.62.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 14.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vectrus, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the United States (U.S.) government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services.

