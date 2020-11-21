ClariVest Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBAI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 535.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,595 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 324.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,045 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

LBAI has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LBAI opened at $12.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.68 million, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.80. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $17.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 20.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

