ClariVest Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) by 50.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,000 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RBB Bancorp were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in RBB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in RBB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $564,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 357.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. 32.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on RBB Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded RBB Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Stephens started coverage on RBB Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded RBB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBB opened at $15.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.04 and a 200 day moving average of $12.85. The company has a market cap of $295.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. RBB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $21.90.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $29.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.85 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 21.00%. Equities research analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This is an increase from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 18.46%.

In related news, Director James Kao acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $64,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 413,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,305,890.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

