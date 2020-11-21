ClariVest Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Cohu at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Cohu by 17.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 13,480 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Cohu by 10.5% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 16,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cohu by 6.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cohu by 10.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 26,377 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 238.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 43,476 shares during the period. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cohu stock opened at $27.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.27 and its 200 day moving average is $17.85. Cohu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $28.86.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Cohu had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Pascal Ronde sold 41,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $963,838.00. Also, CEO Luis A. Muller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,155 shares in the company, valued at $15,679,262.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,686 shares of company stock worth $1,896,126 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COHU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cohu from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cohu from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Cohu from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cohu from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

