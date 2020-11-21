ClariVest Asset Management LLC Purchases 25,600 Shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 138,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MEI Pharma were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 234,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 46.7% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in MEI Pharma in the second quarter valued at $28,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in MEI Pharma in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 25.9% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 51,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.32% of the company’s stock.

MEIP opened at $2.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.13. The firm has a market cap of $317.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.79. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $4.46.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $25.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.24 million. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 33.39% and a negative net margin of 159.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MEIP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on MEI Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.29.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

