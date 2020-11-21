ClariVest Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in YETI during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in YETI during the second quarter worth about $139,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in YETI by 27.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in YETI during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in YETI during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Get YETI alerts:

In related news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 44,682 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $2,550,001.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 6,570 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $328,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,870 shares of company stock valued at $9,517,417 in the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

YETI stock opened at $61.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.21, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.80. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $62.72.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.86 million. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. YETI’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YETI shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of YETI from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of YETI from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of YETI from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of YETI in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of YETI from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.87.

YETI Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.