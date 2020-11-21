ClariVest Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCEP. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 22.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 13,418 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 49.2% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 7.5% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 10.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola European Partners alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Societe Generale upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.55 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Coca-Cola European Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $41.15 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.16.

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $43.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.61. The firm has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.60. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $57.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th.

Coca-Cola European Partners Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.