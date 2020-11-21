ClariVest Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 314,430 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 6,198.8% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,246,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,774,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115,954 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 24.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,537,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $638,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,231 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,882,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $476,612,000 after purchasing an additional 350,957 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,916,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $403,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.9% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,039,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,177,000 after purchasing an additional 170,138 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

FISV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Fiserv from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Fiserv from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. CSFB raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

In related news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $3,073,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 243,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,978,662.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 22,100 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total value of $2,203,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 205,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,489,983.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,300 shares of company stock valued at $9,838,983 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $113.07 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.30. The company has a market capitalization of $75.81 billion, a PE ratio of 85.66, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.77.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.