ClariVest Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of HomeStreet worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HMST. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,368,000 after acquiring an additional 50,916 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management boosted its position in HomeStreet by 13.9% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 238,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 29,050 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in HomeStreet by 8.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 189,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 15,186 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 182,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 180,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

HMST opened at $33.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $734.69 million, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.58. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $35.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.32. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 16.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Green acquired 1,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $59,004.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,740. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy D. Pellegrino acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.71 per share, with a total value of $27,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,811 shares in the company, valued at $50,182.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 39,007 shares of company stock worth $1,123,251 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HMST shares. ValuEngine downgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised HomeStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised HomeStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

