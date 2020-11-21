ClariVest Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in AngioDynamics in the first quarter valued at $53,000. State Street Corp raised its position in AngioDynamics by 12.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,716,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,907,000 after purchasing an additional 188,263 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AngioDynamics by 5.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,026 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in AngioDynamics by 79.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 10,268 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in AngioDynamics by 92.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 526,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 253,343 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ANGO. BidaskClub raised AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGO opened at $12.59 on Friday. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $17.24. The firm has a market cap of $477.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.26.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. AngioDynamics had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 62.90%. The business had revenue of $70.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

