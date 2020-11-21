ClariVest Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000.

Shares of JBT stock opened at $106.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $56.17 and a 52-week high of $119.78.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.86, for a total value of $29,658.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,984,026.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Ringler sold 3,416 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total value of $341,326.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,798,458.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,876 shares of company stock valued at $586,985. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

JBT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on John Bean Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut John Bean Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

