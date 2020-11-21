ClariVest Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63,295 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Kaman worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Kaman during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kaman by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Kaman by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 5,791 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Kaman by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Kaman news, Director Thomas W. Rabaut sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $467,700.00. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KAMN opened at $52.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,751.92 and a beta of 1.05. Kaman Co. has a twelve month low of $29.38 and a twelve month high of $68.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.79 and a 200 day moving average of $42.12.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $213.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.27 million. Kaman had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 0.14%. Kaman’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kaman Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Kaman’s payout ratio is 49.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kaman from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 15th.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

