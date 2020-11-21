ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 10,223 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,031 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,223 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Progress Software worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Progress Software by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Progress Software by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Progress Software by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Shares of PRGS opened at $39.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Progress Software Co. has a twelve month low of $28.09 and a twelve month high of $52.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 4th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Progress Software had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The firm had revenue of $110.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Progress Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Progress Software’s payout ratio is presently 28.82%.

In other news, SVP Gary Quinn sold 7,116 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $286,917.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,197 shares in the company, valued at $330,503.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta acquired 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,325. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,322 shares of company stock worth $238,001. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

PRGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.