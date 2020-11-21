ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 2,100 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,498 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COLL. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,898 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,212 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,793 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 13,603 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 53,567 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 12,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000.

Shares of COLL opened at $18.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.91 and a 200 day moving average of $19.08. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59. The firm has a market cap of $641.15 million, a P/E ratio of 37.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $77.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.39 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down from $31.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,060 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $146,989.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,795.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

