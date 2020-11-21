ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 2,200 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Calix worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Calix during the 3rd quarter worth about $371,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,823 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 37,355 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,611,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $81,989,000 after acquiring an additional 355,071 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Calix by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,996 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,535 shares during the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CALX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Calix from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Calix from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Calix from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.64.

Shares of NYSE:CALX opened at $23.90 on Friday. Calix, Inc. has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $27.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.88 and a 200-day moving average of $18.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.71 and a beta of 1.59.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. Calix had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.44 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Matthews sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $240,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin acquired 22,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.98 per share, with a total value of $458,640.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

