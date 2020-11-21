ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 2,700 Shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Kimball Electronics worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics during the second quarter worth approximately $181,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 5.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics during the second quarter worth $217,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 22.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Kimball Electronics during the second quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KE opened at $15.00 on Friday. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $18.18. The firm has a market cap of $377.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.32. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.07%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimball Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kimball Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Kimball Electronics Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

