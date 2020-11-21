ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 3,200 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Liquidity Services worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,007,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after buying an additional 119,285 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 760,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 60,374 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 10,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 1,107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 136,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 125,272 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Liquidity Services news, CEO William P. Angrick III bought 45,373 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $336,667.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III bought 49,194 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $389,124.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LQDT stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.95. The stock has a market cap of $324.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 1.09. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $11.34.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LQDT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Liquidity Services from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com and auctionDeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, state agencies, as well as commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing.

