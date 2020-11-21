ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 40,300 Shares of Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) by 44.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,300 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Luther Burbank worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 216.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Luther Burbank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Luther Burbank by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Luther Burbank by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 22,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Luther Burbank alerts:

In other news, EVP Tammy Mahoney sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $31,800.00. 21.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LBC stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.50. Luther Burbank Co. has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $11.85. The firm has a market cap of $524.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.84.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 million. Research analysts expect that Luther Burbank Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Luther Burbank’s payout ratio is 26.44%.

LBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Luther Burbank from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised Luther Burbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Luther Burbank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

Further Reading: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Luther Burbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luther Burbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.