ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 600 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,155,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,233 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Kraft Heinz by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,861,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,649,000 after buying an additional 2,227,384 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in The Kraft Heinz by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,984,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,072,000 after buying an additional 1,263,541 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in The Kraft Heinz by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,869,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,382,000 after buying an additional 980,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,061,000. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Damme Alexandre Van bought 13,849,315 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.38 per share, with a total value of $420,742,189.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 29,169,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $884,129,060.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $32.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of -80.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.11. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $19.99 and a 12-month high of $36.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.14%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered The Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised The Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

