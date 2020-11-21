ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 631,920 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 78.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 171,818 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 631,920 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBD. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 1,146,373.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after acquiring an additional 515,868 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Banco Bradesco in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 16.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 15,590 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 72.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 232.2% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 299,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 209,000 shares during the period. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BBD. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

Shares of BBD opened at $4.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average is $3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $8.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0036 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.23%.

Banco Bradesco Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

