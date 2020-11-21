ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 72,887 Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 72,887 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.18% of BioDelivery Sciences International worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 941.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,852 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,923 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 546.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,703 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 17,502 shares in the last quarter. 67.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

BioDelivery Sciences International stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.21. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 25.04%. As a group, analysts predict that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.89.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI).

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.