ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 800 Shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Seneca Foods worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SENEA. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in Seneca Foods by 37,968.0% during the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 28,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 28,476 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Seneca Foods during the third quarter valued at $833,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Seneca Foods by 6,883.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 19,342 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Seneca Foods during the third quarter valued at $671,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Seneca Foods during the third quarter valued at $607,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

Seneca Foods stock opened at $41.51 on Friday. Seneca Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $48.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $376.87 million, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.46.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Seneca Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Seneca Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st.

Seneca Foods Profile

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Paradise, Seneca Farms, and CherryMan.

