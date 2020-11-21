ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 8,000 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $28,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $50,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CPRX shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.90.

In related news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $44,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,787,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,219,448.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRX opened at $3.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $347.22 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.56. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $5.28.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 60.48% and a return on equity of 35.04%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.

