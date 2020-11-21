ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 8,027 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its position in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 42.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,880 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,027 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 18.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 5.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 10.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $40.85 on Friday. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.98 and a 12-month high of $44.73. The company has a market capitalization of $926.97 million, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 30.12%. Equities research analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.37%.

SYBT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Raymond James lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

In other news, EVP William Dishman sold 1,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $80,394.60. Corporate insiders own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

