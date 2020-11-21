ClariVest Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 152,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Clean Energy Fuels as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,637,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 583,351 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 886,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 26,769 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 691,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 34,113 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 510,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 16,084 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $869,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

CLNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $3.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.34.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Clean Energy Fuels had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 10.04%. Equities analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Energy Fuels Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.