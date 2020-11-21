ClariVest Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 56.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth about $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 7,194 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $158,268.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,197,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 22,388 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total value of $437,461.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,402 shares of company stock worth $2,800,408 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

ELF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Shares of ELF opened at $21.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $22.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.43 and a beta of 2.13.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.51 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

