ClariVest Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Horizon Bancorp worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in Horizon Bancorp by 51.2% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 738,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,897,000 after purchasing an additional 250,236 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 27.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 427,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after buying an additional 93,049 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $759,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 33.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 285,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 71,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 16.3% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 378,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after buying an additional 52,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HBNC shares. BidaskClub raised Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Horizon Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Horizon Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

NASDAQ HBNC opened at $14.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.85. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $19.48.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 25.31%. Equities analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michele M. Magnuson sold 5,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $82,897.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

