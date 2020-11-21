ClariVest Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Radius Health were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Radius Health by 4.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Radius Health during the second quarter valued at $25,000. King Wealth increased its position in Radius Health by 12.5% during the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 18,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Radius Health by 100.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its position in Radius Health by 20.5% during the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 14,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter.

Get Radius Health alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 199,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $2,254,998.57. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,155,714 shares in the company, valued at $81,074,239.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.69 per share, with a total value of $2,338,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,355,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,988,296.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RDUS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Radius Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Radius Health from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Radius Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Radius Health from $39.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Radius Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Radius Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

NASDAQ:RDUS opened at $15.78 on Friday. Radius Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $23.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.07.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Research analysts predict that Radius Health, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS, an anabolic agent for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch, that is in phase 3 clinical study to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator, which is in phase 1A clinical study to treat metastatic breast cancer.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.