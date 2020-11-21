Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CLH has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Harbors from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Clean Harbors from an underperform rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.09.

Clean Harbors stock opened at $72.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 1.55. Clean Harbors has a 12-month low of $29.45 and a 12-month high of $88.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $779.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.49 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 19,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $1,398,705.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,298,207 shares in the company, valued at $233,710,948.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $91,456.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,799.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 545.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 11,435 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,303,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 83.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,017,000 after acquiring an additional 68,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

