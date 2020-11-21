ClearSign Technologies’ (CLIR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded ClearSign Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

Get ClearSign Technologies alerts:

CLIR stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 7.04. The company has a market capitalization of $69.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.96. ClearSign Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.11.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts forecast that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLIR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ClearSign Technologies by 871.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ClearSign Technologies by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 206,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 37,289 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in ClearSign Technologies by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States. Its Duplex Plug & Play technology provides a direct burner replacement solution for traditional refinery heaters.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.