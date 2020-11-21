CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CMC Materials Inc. is a supplier of consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers and pipeline companies. CMC Materials Inc., formerly known as Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, is based in Aurora, IL. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CCMP. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of CMC Materials from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. CL King raised their price objective on shares of CMC Materials from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $150.78.

Shares of CCMP stock opened at $145.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 1.23. CMC Materials has a one year low of $85.26 and a one year high of $174.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.81.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.23. CMC Materials had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 21.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that CMC Materials will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is 23.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCMP. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in CMC Materials by 0.8% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,511,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,868,000 after buying an additional 11,661 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CMC Materials by 1.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,178,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,943,000 after acquiring an additional 20,047 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in CMC Materials by 18.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,081,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,946,000 after acquiring an additional 170,918 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CMC Materials by 9.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 417,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,315,000 after acquiring an additional 34,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in CMC Materials by 32.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,189,000 after acquiring an additional 82,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Materials segment. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

