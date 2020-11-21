CMTSU Liquidation (OTCMKTS:CBRI) vs. VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Head to Head Contrast

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) and CMTSU Liquidation (OTCMKTS:CBRI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares VeriSign and CMTSU Liquidation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VeriSign $1.23 billion 18.20 $612.30 million $5.15 38.14 CMTSU Liquidation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

VeriSign has higher revenue and earnings than CMTSU Liquidation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for VeriSign and CMTSU Liquidation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VeriSign 0 2 1 0 2.33 CMTSU Liquidation 0 0 0 0 N/A

VeriSign presently has a consensus price target of $229.67, indicating a potential upside of 16.91%. Given VeriSign’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe VeriSign is more favorable than CMTSU Liquidation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.3% of VeriSign shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of VeriSign shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of CMTSU Liquidation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares VeriSign and CMTSU Liquidation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VeriSign 63.32% -54.86% 43.14% CMTSU Liquidation N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

VeriSign has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CMTSU Liquidation has a beta of -0.18, indicating that its share price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

VeriSign beats CMTSU Liquidation on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce. VeriSign, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About CMTSU Liquidation

CMTSU Liquidation, Inc. operates as an information technology (IT) service company worldwide. It operates as an independent software vendor or channel partner; and provides project management, application and technical consulting, and database administration for implementation projects and managed-services. The company also offers managed services; and enterprise application, IT strategy, and business process consultancy services, as well as project planning, systems implementation and integration, training and change management, and application management. Its application development and management/staffing services provide analysis, design, development, testing and quality assurance, implementation, and maintenance of its client's business applications. In addition, the company offers staffing services covering software development lifecycle, as well as steady-state operations; and sells various IT hardware and software products. It serves Global 2000 blue-chip companies in industries, such as manufacturing, retail, education, healthcare and life sciences, energy and utilities, financial services, and the public sector. The company was formerly known as Ciber, Inc. and changed its name to CMTSU Liquidation, Inc. in June 2017. CMTSU Liquidation, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is based in Denver, Colorado. On April 9, 2017, CMTSU Liquidation, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on December 20, 2018.

