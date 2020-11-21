Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CODX. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Co-Diagnostics from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics from a d rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Co-Diagnostics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.33.

Shares of CODX stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.24. Co-Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $30.99. The firm has a market cap of $313.50 million, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of -2.91.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 135.45% and a net margin of 53.81%. Analysts forecast that Co-Diagnostics will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CODX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $2,804,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.39% of the company’s stock.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

