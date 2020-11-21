Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Noble Financial

Noble Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Cocrystal Pharma from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of COCP opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.88. Cocrystal Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $3.04.

About Cocrystal Pharma

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

