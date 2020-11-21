Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Short Interest Update

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the October 15th total of 8,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

JVA opened at $3.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 million, a PE ratio of -386,000.00 and a beta of 1.67. Coffee has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $5.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.21. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.34 million for the quarter. Coffee had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.01%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Coffee stock. Aristides Capital LLC raised its position in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,807 shares during the quarter. Aristides Capital LLC owned about 0.68% of Coffee worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

